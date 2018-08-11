Kylie Jenner shares 21st birthday pictures – including hilarious cake topper

Kylie Jenner has shared photographs from her lavish 21st birthday party, including one showing a cake topper of a doll figurine lying face down on a toilet.

The reality TV star celebrated the big milestone with a glitzy, star-studded celebration attended by her famous family – sister Kendall and her half-sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

The series of pictures shared with her 113 million Instagram followers starts off with a snap of her and boyfriend Travis Scott looking loved-up.

perfect night 🎉💗 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

A glimpse of the interior of the venue shows various shades of pink, with balloons adorning the ceiling and a neon 21 sign emblazoned on one wall.

The multi-layered cake is finished off with the topping of a doll dressed in a sparkly all-in-one, reminiscent of the one worn by Kylie herself on her birthday, lying face down on a toilet.

Another photograph shows three unidentified people wearing T-shirts emblazoned with her Forbes magazine cover on the back.

wow. i can’t believe I’m posting my very own @forbes cover. thank you for this article and the recognition. I’m so blessed to do what i love everyday. i couldn’t have dreamt this up! #KylieCosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

Kylie was featured on the August cover of the magazine on a list of the 60 richest, self-made women in America.

The magazine said she has amassed a fortune of 900 million US dollars (£685 million) through her cosmetics business.

Another photograph shows three different colour plastic drinks cups, with ‘Kylie’s 21st’ printed on them, alongside a list explaining each colour meaning, which is linked to a relationship status.

The options listed are: Single AF, Taken or It’s Complicated

Earlier in the day, the reality TV star showed off the birthday present Scott had gifted her: a classic, white, Rolls Royce.

She showed off her gift, which was adorned with a red ribbon, on Instagram and wrote: “A blessed birthday, so grateful.”

a blessed birthday ✨ so grateful.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:22pm PDT

She also shared videos of huge bouquets of red roses which had been arranged along her driveway leading up to the car, writing: “Woke up to a little fairytale. Thank you baby @travisscott.”

woke up to a little fairytale 💕 thank you baby @travisscott A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:42pm PDT

Scott, who is the father of Jenner’s baby Stormi Webster, posted a gallery of photos of the couple together to wish her a happy birthday.

He wrote: “Happy bday wifey. I love u mommy, u my heart rib toes and all.

“May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness.”

Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

Other famous faces at the party included models Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne and singer Nicki Minaj.

- Press Association