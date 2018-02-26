Kylie Jenner returns to Snapchat with video of baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner has shared a brief glimpse of her newborn daughter Stormi’s “cute little toes” to fans on Snapchat.

The reality TV star posted a short video of the baby’s foot cradled in her hand, days after she tweeted that that she had been “staring at her all day”.

Along with the video, the new mother gushed: “Mommy’s cute little toes.”

Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi (Snapchat/Kylie Jenner)

The post marked Jenner’s return to Snapchat after the social network lost around 1.3 billion dollars (£930 million) in market value after she tweeted that she was no longer using it.

she’s good 😊 still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby 😊 https://t.co/fEFsSeNO6Z — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

The 20-year-old tweeted last week to her more than 24 million followers: “sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anyone? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad.”

Shares in Snap – the app’s parent company – closed 6% down on the US stock market after Jenner’s post, which was in reference to a controversial recent redesign of the photo sharing app.

However, she appeared to be back in love with Snapchat as she posted the clips of Stormi’s feet, as well as several other videos and pictures of her make-up products.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

Jenner – the half-sister of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West – and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their daughter on February 1.

She had spent months out of the spotlight as speculation grew that she was expecting her first child.

Jenner said she had kept the pregnancy to herself because she wanted to “prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way” that she could.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared a video giving fans a look at the last nine months, following her from the time she found out she was expecting until the baby’s birth.