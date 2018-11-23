Kylie Jenner marks first Thanksgiving with ‘little angel’ Stormi

Kylie Jenner has marked her first Thanksgiving with “little angel” daughter Stormi.

The reality television star and cosmetics entrepreneur welcomed Stormi in February, her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

Thursday marked Thanksgiving in the US and Jenner, 21, celebrated by sharing a picture of her holding the little girl.

In the snap, shared with Jenner’s 119 million Instagram followers, the model holds up Stormi to her face while the baby stares off camera.

It was captioned: “I love you little angel.”

Earlier, Jenner shared a rare family portrait of herself and Scott with Stormi.

She held the baby and kissed her on the cheek while Houston-born hip-hop star Scott, 26, held his face close to hers.

Jenner captioned the picture: “Thankful.” Scott commented on the image: “Gang.”

On Wednesday, Jenner shared her excitement for Thanksgiving, writing on Twitter: “Can’t wait to eat my body weight in Thanksgiving food tomorrow. But on that note I feel very thankful I was able to provide Thanksgiving meals this year to people in need of one. It’s important we spread the love.”

