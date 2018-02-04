Kylie Jenner has given birth to a baby girl

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed details about her not so secret pregnancy, writes Sally Gorman.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to share the news with fans.

In the post, Kylie apologies for keeping fans in the dark.

She said: "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way."

She went on to say that "pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience" and even admitted she would miss it.

The 20-year-old then took to her YouTube account to give the world a glimpse into her pregnancy.

Kylie is the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister and this is her first child with current boyfriend Travis Scott.

The pair have yet to reveal the baby girl's name.

Kylie has kept the world guessing over the past nine months by trying to conceal her pregnancy but speculation was rife especially when she failed to appear in the Kardashian annual Christmas card and was totally covered up in the latest Calvin Klein photoshoot alongside her sisters.

The new Mum had been absent on social media for quite some time but has come back with a bang...and a baby!