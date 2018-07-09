Kylie Jenner got her lip fillers removed and people are shook

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has revealed that she no longer has her infamous lip fillers.

In a comment on an Instagram post, Jenner was responding to a fan who said her lips looked less full than usual.

Jenner is known for her lips - even launching her own lip kit range - so when the news broke many didn’t understand why the star would get rid of something so iconic to her brand.

Although Kylie didn't admit to getting fillers at first, she eventually felt comfortable enough to share the news with fans.

Fans took to Twitter to share how they felt about the stars’ decision.

Regardless of how people feel, it’s important that Jenner feels comfortable in her own skin.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

