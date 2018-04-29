Kylie Jenner gives boyfriend Travis Scott a Stormi birthday cake

Kylie Jenner gave boyfriend Travis Scott a birthday cake featuring edible likenesses of the couple and their baby riding a rollercoaster.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rented out Six Flags theme park in California to celebrate Scott’s birthday.

Photos and footage on social media show the birthday cake, which was shaped like a rollercoaster and included a carriage with Scott, Jenner and two-month-old Stormi, who had a tiny pink dummy in her mouth.

All three of the sponge figures were wearing blue icing seat belts.

Jenner is heard saying: “I told them, I said, ‘Make sure Stormi has a seat belt’.”

Happy birthday Trav pic.twitter.com/Jdo82LtW7a — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

Clips on Jenner’s Instagram Stories showed the group braving a series of rides.

“Rented out Six Flags for baby’s birthday,” Jenner wrote. “They’ve never been.”

Scott turns 26 on April 30.