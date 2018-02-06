Kylie Jenner cooks up a storm as she appears to reveal daughter’s name

Kylie Jenner appears to have named her newborn baby Stormi.

She posted a photograph of the tot’s hand wrapped around her thumb on Instagram and captioned the image: “Stormi” alongside a baby angel emoji.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had been keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans but on Sunday announced that she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed a daughter on February 1.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The Instagram post had received more than two million likes in just 20 minutes while discussion on Twitter quickly dissected the choice of name.

@Capri530 wrote: “so in the Kardashian’s family there’s a reign and a stormi, so Khloe better name her kid cloudie or lightning.”

Others compared the name to grime star Stormzy.

@bwsariana tweeted: “honestly tho i’ll never be able to call the baby stormi i’ll only think of my man stormzy.”

@Kskellinator wrote: “I hope that instead of calling Kylie’s baby Stormi, Kanye will call her Stormzy.”

All I think of when I hear Stormi is Stormzy pic.twitter.com/h9KbPGkmP5 — 🌷 (@aaishcreme) February 6, 2018

But some fans labelled the choice “cute”.

@CaitlinPresto02 posted: “@KylieJenner has named her cute baby stormi it’s such a cute name good luck to kylie and stormi in the near future.”

stormi is the cutest name — yours truly🌻 (@_ItsViv_) February 6, 2018

@Toriimichiee_ tweeted: “stormi has to be one of the cutest names I’ve ever heard.”

@_ItsViv_ wrote: “stormi is the cutest name.”

Jenner’s famous family have celebrated the latest arrival to their clan who arrived just days after Kim Kardashian West’s own daughter Chicago.

Caitlyn Jenner wrote she “can’t wait to watch her grow” and marked the new arrival by posting a snap on Instagram of daughter Kylie, 20, when she was a baby.

“My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s so beautiful already,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby.”

My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby @kyliejenner A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Feb 5, 2018 at 5:09pm PST

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West has said her sister was “made to be a mom”.

Her pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian shared a previously unseen photo of the pair cradling their baby bumps.

Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama 💕 love big mama A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 4, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

She wrote: “Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me.

“Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama, love big mama.”

Their mother Kris Jenner said she was “excited and thrilled” to welcome another baby to the family.