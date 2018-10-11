Kylie announces new dates for Dublin and Belfast gigs

New dates have been announced for two Kylie Minogue concerts in Dublin and Belfast.

The Australian star had been due to perform in the two cities this week.

But the gigs were cancelled due to the 50-year-old singer battling a throat infection.

Fresh dates in December were announced this morning.

Thank you for all of your kind messages. I'm so pleased to say we now have dates for the rescheduled Irish shows! Dublin will now be on 3rd December & Belfast on the 5th December. Contact your ticket provider for full information. Can’t wait to see you all! 💚 #GoldenTour pic.twitter.com/px2ZiR5vwd — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) October 11, 2018

Kylie will perform at the 3Arena Dublin on December 3 and at SSE Arena Belfast on December 5.

All original tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates.

On Sunday, Kylie apologised to her fans via Twitter.

“I’ve been trying everything possible to be well enough to perform for you but a throat infection has led to vocal strain,” she said.

“We’re working on rescheduling and more details will follow. I’m so, so sorry to let you down and thank you for your understanding.”

The star is touring her Golden album this autumn in the UK and Ireland.- Press Association