Kylie among stars taking part in BBC Music Day

Kylie Minogue is hoping to give commuters a pleasant surprise when her distinctive voice is played at railway stations on BBC Music Day.

The Australian superstar has recorded a series of fun, music-related messages that will be played at major Network Rail stations in the UK on September 28.

Now in its fourth year, BBC Music Day is an annual celebration of the power of music to change lives and features live events and performances across the UK involving famous musicians, choirs and local community music groups.

Minogue is an ambassador for the event and said it is “a wonderful initiative”.

“I truly believe in the power of music to bring joy and lift the soul,” she said.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be supporting it this year and very proud to be a BBC Music Day Ambassador.

“Hopefully my little messages for train passengers will be a nice surprise and a reminder of the power of music as they go about their daily locomotion journeys on Friday 28 September.”

Gareth Malone is also amongst the famous names taking part in this year’s event, which features programming and events building up to and on the day itself.

The nation’s favourite choirmaster will be hosting a brand new show, Gareth Malone’s All Star Music Quiz.

He said: “I’m so excited to be hosting my very own music quiz show on BBC Two, it’s going to be a lot of fun and, of course, a perfect accompaniment to celebrating BBC Music Day.

“So much of my work and passion is to bring people together to make a difference to their lives through music so I’m also extremely honoured to be a BBC Music Day Ambassador.”

Gareth Malone (PA)

This year, there will also be choir ‘transport takeovers’ and a focus on females in music – on BBC Radio 4, Woman’s Hour will celebrate successful women in the global music industry in the Women In Music Power List.

There will also be plenty more TV and radio support.

As well as the All Star Music Quiz, there will be a Pointless Celebrities BBC Music Day Special, an episode of Trust Me, I’m a Doctor looking at how music can benefit our mental health, plus programming on BBC Four and coverage on The One Show and BBC Breakfast.

And music will meet antiques head on when Jarvis Cocker and Bez take part in a Pulp versus Happy Mondays Bargain Hunt special on BBC One.

Blossoms and YolanDa Brown will also be BBC Music Day Ambassadors – with more to be announced.

Bob Shennan, director of BBC Music and Radio, said: “The UK is truly a nation of music lovers.

“BBC Music Day aims to bring the nation together to celebrate this, from pop and rock to classical and choirs and everything in between – there really is something for everyone to enjoy!”

Jarvis Cocker (PA)

BBC Music Day commissioner Rebecca Sandiford added: “BBC Music Day partners with many national organisations and local community groups who all come together to make this a very special annual celebration of the power of music.

“Whether performing with a group or enjoying the entertainment as you pass through your local station, I hope BBC Music Day brings some joy through our shared love of music and its potential to change lives.”

BBC Music Day 2017 featured almost 1000 live music events across the UK, reaching an audience of eight million on television and 12 million on radio.

For details visit bbc.co.uk/musicday.

- Press Association