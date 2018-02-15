Kristen Bell reveals tips for a happy marriage

Hollywood star Kristen Bell has revealed the secrets to her happy marriage.

The Good Place actress, 37, wed actor Dax Shepard in 2013.

“I was writing a note to friends who were getting hitched. I wrote congratulations then thought ‘Kristen! Aren’t you old and married? Don’t you have any wisdom to share?!’,” she wrote on Twitter.

“When I was done, I realised I’d written the A-Z of what keeps my marriage with Dax Shepard healthy.”

Her tips include “stay vulnerable with each other” and allow each other space because “it will make your marriage better”.

She jokes: “In 10 years, when the dopamine has waned, remember: Life is a crazy ride. It’s a privilege to go through it with a partner.”

Other tips include: “Know that everyone is doing the best they can with what they’ve got. So get a bigger emotional tool box to fix your problems.”

Fans thanked Frozen star Bell, who has two daughters – Lincoln and Delta – with Shepard, for her “inspiring” advice.
