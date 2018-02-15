Kristen Bell reveals tips for a happy marriage

Hollywood star Kristen Bell has revealed the secrets to her happy marriage.

The Good Place actress, 37, wed actor Dax Shepard in 2013.

“I was writing a note to friends who were getting hitched. I wrote congratulations then thought ‘Kristen! Aren’t you old and married? Don’t you have any wisdom to share?!’,” she wrote on Twitter.

To the man who I've known for an eternity yet learn new things about everyday; who has been with me through thick and thin(and loved my 47lbs of baby weight); who is as interested in PDA as I am; who tattooed my last name on his ring finger beacuse he hates jewelry; who always puts up our Xmas lights; and who never fails to mock my red carpet pose. I love u with my whole ♥️@daxshepard A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:01pm PST

“When I was done, I realised I’d written the A-Z of what keeps my marriage with Dax Shepard healthy.”

Her tips include “stay vulnerable with each other” and allow each other space because “it will make your marriage better”.

I was writing a note 2 friends who were getting hitched. I wrote congratulations then thought "Kristen! Arent u old & married? Dont u have any wisdome to share?!" When i was done, I realized Id written the A-Z of what keeps my marriage w/@daxshepard1 healthy. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/d0ew7hydUL — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) February 14, 2018

She jokes: “In 10 years, when the dopamine has waned, remember: Life is a crazy ride. It’s a privilege to go through it with a partner.”

Other tips include: “Know that everyone is doing the best they can with what they’ve got. So get a bigger emotional tool box to fix your problems.”

Fans thanked Frozen star Bell, who has two daughters – Lincoln and Delta – with Shepard, for her “inspiring” advice.