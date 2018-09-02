Kristen Bell celebrates husband Dax Sherpard’s 14 years of sobriety

Kristen Bell has penned a sweet tribute to her husband Dax Shepard as he celebrates 14 years of sobriety, saying he “set an excellent example of being human”.

The CHiPs actor struggled with drug and alcohol problems, but got clean in September 2004.

To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down, I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it. I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when its needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its needed most. You have become the fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow. I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You have certainly inspired me to do so. I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human. Happy 14th year sobriety birthday, @daxshepard. Xoxo A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 1, 2018 at 6:20pm PDT

- Press Association