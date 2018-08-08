Kris Jenner drinks sardine smoothie rather than say which daughter she’d cut from KUWTK

Kris Jenner played against James Corden on The Late Late Show on the infamous game of ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’.

The popular segment has seen the likes of Cher, Drew Barrymore and Gordon Ramsey face uncomfortable questions - with those who refuse forced to eat/drink something less than appetizing.

The 62-year-old was asked which daughter she would cut out of KUWTK if she had to but she refused to give Corden an answer, adding;

“I’m not gonna turn on one of my girls, they’re my babies.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 15 will air on Sunday, August 12 at 9pm on E!