Kris Jenner breaks silence about birth of Khloe Kardashian’s baby

Kris Jenner has appeared to confirm the birth of Khloe Kardashian’s baby.

Numerous reports have said the reality star has delivered her first child, a daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 9, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

Jenner, who is Kardashian’s mother, seemed to confirm the reports when she shared a post by W Magazine on Instagram in which Kendall Jenner repeats the word “baby” and which is captioned: “When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan.”

Jenner added her own caption: “BLESSED!!!”

BLESSED!!! #Repost @wmag ・・・ When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan. – *sound on* link in bio @kendalljenner W magazine, October 2016 A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

Khloe’s sister Kourtney also hinted a new little girl had joined the clan when she shared a photo of her daughter Penelope with Kim Kardashian’s West’s daughter North and the daughter of a family friend.

GIRL POWER A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

She captioned the photo: “GIRL POWER.”

A source confirmed the birth of Khloe’s daughter to E! News, which broadcasts the Kardashian family’s slate of reality shows.

Kardashian, 33, did not publicly confirm she was expecting until she was almost six months pregnant.

Mommy and Daddy 📸 @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

She eventually shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram, saying it was her “greatest dream realised”.

Ryan Seacrest, who is executive producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, tweeted his congratulations, writing: “Congrats @khloekardashian on the baby girl – can’t wait to meet her! Sending my love to you and the fam :)”

Congrats @khloekardashian on the baby girl - can’t wait to meet her! Sending my love to you and the fam :) — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 12, 2018

She delivered the little girl early on Thursday morning local time, at a hospital outside Cleveland, Ohio, according to TMZ.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 20, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

Her sisters Kim and Kourtney, her mother Kris Jenner and her best friend and former Celebrity Big Brother star Malika Haqq were also reportedly present, alongside Thompson.