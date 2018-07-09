Kourtney Kardashian hits back at trolls asking where her kids are in holiday snaps

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has defended herself against internet trolls after some asked where the stars’ children were.

The mother-of-three responded to comments on her Instagram account explaining after travelling around Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima for the first week, she was later joined by her three kids – Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Atta girl, Kourt. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 8, 2018 at 6:07pm PDT

The famous family look like they’re having the time of their lives in Portofino, and last week, Kourtney threw her daughter Penelope a sixth birthday party while on their yacht.

There was even room for ‘momager’ Kris Jenner on the trip, with Kourtney sharing a snap of the two handling some 'work'.

We’re very jealous of the star and we're not ashamed to admit it.