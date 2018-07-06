Kourtney Kardashian accuses her sisters of bringing her down in KUWTK trailer

Kourtney Kardashian accused her sisters of bringing her “down on a daily basis” in a trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourtney, 39, broke down while telling Kim and Khloe she does not want to be around them anymore.

Earlier in the clip, Khloe told the pair: “We’re each other’s best friends and biggest defenders, but we need to refocus.”

Every story behind the headlines stayed hidden for a reason. Find out everything on a new season of #KUWTK August 5, only on E! pic.twitter.com/2RspwrQSOa — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) July 5, 2018

Later in the teaser, in a barb apparently aimed at Kourtney, Kim said: “She doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore.”

The upcoming season will see several members of the famous family give birth, with 37-year-old Kim welcoming a daughter, Chicago; Kylie Jenner, 20, giving birth to her first child, Stormi, in February and Khloe, 34, having a daughter, True, in April.

And the drama surrounding Khloe’s relationship with basketball star Tristan Thompson is also expected to be covered.

While Khloe was preparing to give birth to the couple’s first child, the athlete allegedly cheated.

Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres August 5 on E!.

- Press Association