Kit Harington: I will never distance myself from Game Of Thrones

Kit Harington has said he will never try to distance himself from the role that made him famous on Game Of Thrones.

The actor shot to fame as Jon Snow in the hit series and it was where he met his wife, former co-star Rose Leslie. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie after their wedding (Jane Barlow/PA)

The show will come to an end after the upcoming series, which will debut in April, and Harington has previously admitted he is grieving its conclusion.

He told the Press Association: “I’m really strangely calm about it all, and I think that’s probably kind of one of the signs of grieving or something, I don’t know.

“I’ve reached that point of going, ‘Oh well that’s done’ and I know there’s going to be one last kind of feeling of ‘Wow, that’s over and done’.

“But I’m looking forward to the celebrating of it, I’m looking forward to seeing my mates again, it’s very few times now when we will all be in the same room.”

Harington, who lends his voice to Eret in the upcoming third instalment of the How To Train Your Dragon films, said he’s equally sad that series is coming to an end.

He said: “When something finishes there’s an emotional upheaval but really you just want to be around the people that you made it with, and that’s what we’re going to do to celebrate.”

He added: “I’m looking forward to whatever the next thing is. You know, you’ll never find another Thrones, I don’t think.

"So I will ask you once, Lord Snow, are you a brother of the Night's Watch, or a bastard boy who wants to play at war?" - Lord Commander Mormont#ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/UUKrvt5Dgc — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 24, 2018

“But saying that, I’ve been part of this, and this has been a huge hit series of films in the same way Thrones has, so who knows? I think it’s best not to try and plan or predict, just see what comes around the corner.

“I’ll never try and separate myself from Thrones. It is what it is, and it’s been a huge part of my life.”

Harington said the role on Game Of Thrones has been a stark contrast to that of the animated character Eret, for which he can use only his voice.

He said: “It’s quite freeing. They’re following what your movements are doing and they’re using it to inform what the character does, but when you know it’s not you being filmed and it’s just your voice it can be quite relieving because sometimes acting can feel like – because it is – lots of eyes on you, which is sort of what you want, but also can be quite exhausting.

“This is quite nice, just going a bit crazy with your voice in a booth.”

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is released in UK and Irish cinemas on February 1.

- Press Association