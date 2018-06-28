Kit Harington fans can bid for a giant stamp signed by the star

Kit Harington fans unable to get their hands on the newly-married star can snap up a giant stamp featuring the heartthrob instead.

Six stamp enlargements were signed by the Game Of Thrones cast while filming the final series of the hit show, due to air next year.

Kit Harington holding up the giant stamp which will be auctioned (Royal Mail/PA)

They feature Harington as his alter-ego Jon Snow, Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark).

Maisie Williams holding up her enlarged stamp (Royal Mail/PA)

All Royal Mail proceeds from the auction will go to its charity partner,

Action For Children.

Emilia Clarke (Royal Mail/PA)

The auction will take place on Action For Children’s eBay page until July 8th.

Harington wed his former Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie at a church in Aberdeenshire last weekend.

- Press Association