Kirsten Dunst is pregnant with her first child

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed she is pregnant with her first child.

The Hollywood star, 35, cradles her baby bump in a photo from designer brand Rodarte’s autumn/winter 2018 campaign.

Dunst wears a pink floral embroidered tulle gown in the picture posted on the official Rodarte Instagram account.

FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered Tulle Gown as worn by @kirstendunst.

It marks the first time Dunst has gone public with her pregnancy, following weeks of speculation.

She is engaged to her Fargo co-star, Jesse Plemons, who played her on-screen husband in the series, which aired in 2015.

The Wimbledon and Marie Antoinette actress and Plemons, 29, became engaged last year.

She previously said she was thinking about settling down and starting a family.

Dunst told Marie Claire magazine last year: “I’m at a stage in my life where I’m like, I’ve been working since I was three.

“It’s time to have babies and chill. You know what I mean?”