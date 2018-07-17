Kimberley Walsh says Cheryl doing well after Liam Payne break-up

Kimberley Walsh has said her friend and former Girls Aloud band member Cheryl is “doing really well” following her split from Liam Payne.

Singer Cheryl, 35, and former One Director singer Payne, 24, announced their split at the beginning of July.

'@CherylOfficial is doing really well' - @KimberleyJWalsh says as their sons Cole and Bear have been enjoying playdates together recently 💙 pic.twitter.com/EapO0cgOeC — Loose Women (@loosewomen) July 17, 2018

The couple, who have a son, Bear, together said it had “been a tough decision to make” but that they still had “so much love for each other as a family”.

We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018

Walsh told ITV’s Loose Women: “It’s obviously tough, but she’s doing really well. We’ve both got young boys the same age, so we get together all the time. I was there last week, we had a BBQ. Just seeing the kids playing together, this new phase we’re in in our lives is actually so lovely.”

Kimberley Walsh, left, with Cheryl and fellow Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts, centre (Ian West/PA)

She also spoke about another of her projects, a one-woman cabaret-style show.

She said: “I’ve actually been rehearsing this whole week for a one woman show I’m doing, like a cabaret show. It was because I was feeling a little bit nostalgic and feeling I wanted to be back on stage. I missed the West End, but didn’t want the full on hours.”

- Press Association