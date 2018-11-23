Kim Porter’s family remember her as ‘special angel’

The family of Kim Porter have paid tribute to her, the day after Thanksgiving, saying “although we’ve lost our best friend, God has gained a special angel and we know she is watching over us”.

Porter, a former model and actress who was also the longtime former girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, died unexpectedly last week aged 47.

Authorities have not given a cause of death.

The Porter, Goodwin and Combs families said in a statement on Friday: “God broke the mould when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Kim Porter’s family paid tribute to her (Matt Sayles/AP)

“Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning.

“She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace.

“There wasn’t a person she met whose soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better.

“She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honour her every day of our lives. We love you always.”

Porter was the mother of three of Combs’ children. Porter also had a son, actor-singer Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!

Her funeral will be held on Saturday at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia.

Paramedics went to Porter’s house last week after calls saying she was unresponsive.

She was declared dead soon after they arrived.

- Press Association