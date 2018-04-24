Kim Kardashian's 10-day detox 'feeding into disordered eating', says Irish dietician

An Irish dietician has hit out at Kim Kardashian for promoting an extreme 10-day detox.

The reality TV star tweeted that she lost 5 pounds after a 4 day cleanse.

Today is day 4 of the cleanse and I am 5 lbs down. I didn’t see any weight difference until today so that’s motivation I needed today. I am only 5’3 so this makes a big difference and for the next 3 days it’s all liquids. Pray for me please 😜 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2018

Orla Walsh says the message is feeding into disordered eating and says that she would have only lost water weight.

She said: "Kim's tweet about her detox diet was very irresponsible.

"She was also promoting quick weight loss - several pounds in a couple of days.

"We know that this isn't fat loss, we know that this is predominantly carbohydrate and water which is naturally found in our muscles.

"Therefore, this promotes an ideal which doesn't exist."

- Digital Desk