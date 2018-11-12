Kim Kardashian West urges people to ‘come together during these trying times’

Kim Kardashian West urged people to “come together” during “these trying times” as her home state of California was still dealing with deadly wildfires and the aftermath of a mass shooting.

The reality TV star was one of the celebrities forced to flee their homes as fires ravaged the beleaguered state, leaving at least 31 dead and destroying thousands of homes.

The fires – which are still raging in northern and southern California – came after a gunman opened fire and killed 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday.

The Reality TV Show of 2018 at the #PCAs is Keeping Up With the Kardashians. https://t.co/yZ3L8WK9AO pic.twitter.com/nl7jax8Wp7 — E! News (@enews) November 12, 2018

Accepting the prize for the reality show of the year at the E! People’s Choice Awards for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian West had a message of unity.

Standing alongside her mother, Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, she said: “Action is necessary. So anything that we can do to help, as simple as donating to the many organisations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small.

“Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times.

“So thank you so much to all of the people who have voted for us. This is such an honour, and we would like to dedicate this win to all of the firefighters, the law enforcement, and the first responders. We really truly appreciate what you have done for all of us, so please let’s continue to pray for everyone’s safety.”

Kardashian West, 38, wore an eye-catching outfit for the occasion, turning heads in a patterned nude and black see-through dress with white boots.

She was one of the A-list residents of the Malibu area forced to leave their homes as the deadly wildfires destroyed large swathes of California.

On Sunday, authorities said a total of 29 people had so far died in the Northern California fires, making it the joint deadliest in state history.

Across the state, the death toll stood at 31 but nearly 230 people were still unaccounted for, leading to fears it could rise.

- Press Association