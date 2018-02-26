Kim Kardashian West shows off baby Chicago on Instagram

Kim Kardashian West has given fans their first proper glimpse of her baby girl.

The US reality TV star, 37, posted a picture on Instagram of Chicago, who was born in January via a surrogate.

The image has a filter so the pair both have furry teddy bear ears and pink noses.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

It is the first time the star has shared a full photograph of her daughter, although she has been spotted out with the baby. Chicago was also briefly seen in a video Kardashian West’s sister Kylie Jenner shared when she had her own daughter, Stormi.

Kardashian West welcomed Chicago on January 15, sharing the news on Twitter with a post that read: “She’s here.”

She and her husband Kanye West are also parents to daughter North, four, and son Saint, two.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star carried her older two children herself, but opted for surrogacy for her third child due to health concerns involving pregnancy.