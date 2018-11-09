Kim Kardashian West shares sweet family picture

Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet family picture with her three children.

In the snap, shared with the reality TV star’s 120 million Instagram followers, eldest daughter North, five, was seated to her right wearing Gucci sandals while son Saint, two, was lounging to her left wearing dinosaur pyjamas.

Chicago, Kardashian West’s youngest child who was born via a surrogate in January, was resting on her lap.

The post was captioned: “My babies.”

Kardashian West’s husband Kanye was not in the picture. The couple married in 2014.

Kardashian West, 38, opened up on how motherhood changed her life earlier this year.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “Having kids has changed my soul!! You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in.”

