Kim Kardashian West shares photo of Chicago with Khloe’s baby True

Kim Kardashian West has shared a photograph of her new baby Chicago with her sister Khloe’s young daughter True.

The reality star welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate in January, while her younger sister Khloe gave birth to her first child with basketball star Tristan Thompson in April.

Kim captioned the photo: “Best friends for life” and added a double heart emoji.

She shared the same photo on Instagram, where Khloe wrote in the comments: “Our munchkins!!!!! I can’t handle the cuteness!! Chi is teaching True the ropes of tummy time.”

The duo are both lying on their stomachs under a mobile, with Chicago dressed in a beige top with her hair in a centre parting, while True is dressed in white with a white bandanna on her head.

Kim is also mother to daughter North, five, and son Saint, two.

The older children both recently featured with their father on the front cover of the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

