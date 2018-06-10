Kim Kardashian West shares glimpse at Kanye’s birthday bash

Kanye West celebrated his birthday at a candle lit dinner where he was entertained by a top mentalist.

The rapper turned 41 on Friday and footage shared online by his wife Kim Kardashian West on Sunday gave fans a sneak peek at the celebrations.

The videos on Instagram Stories show the rapper, his family and friends dining at an intimate venue with plants descending from the ceiling, while Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard showed off his magic tricks.

One clip showed Suchard bending a spoon while West watched, and in another he performed one of his tricks with model Kendall Jenner.

Thinking…celebrating ….and reading positive thoughts with @kimkardashian @kendalljenner @kourtneykardash #mastermentalist #liorsuchard #mindreader #kaneywest A post shared by liorsuchard (@liorsuchard) on Jun 10, 2018 at 1:04am PDT

In another the performer makes one of the Wests’ friends fall backwards into his arms without appearing to touch her.

Another clip showed West being presented with a birthday cake made to look like a mountain range.

Guests were served coffee with a man resembling the music star etched into the foam.

On Friday, Kardashian West wished her husband a happy birthday after what she called a “wild year”.

The reality star shared a black and white picture of the father-of-three sitting on a plane with their baby daughter Chicago on his lap.

Happy Birthday babe!!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

She wrote: “Happy Birthday babe! It’s been a wild year but we’re here and life is good!

“So proud of you dropping back to back albums and fulfilling your dreams.

“You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality.

“Love you.”

- Press Association