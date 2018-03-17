Kim Kardashian West shares filter-free baby snap

Kim Kardashian West has shared a new snap of daughter Chicago – this time without a filter.

The reality TV star and rapper husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago in January, via a surrogate.

Kardashian West, 37, captioned the image, on Twitter, in which Chicago wears a pink baby-gro, “Morning cutie”.

Morning cutie 💗 pic.twitter.com/z0mWDszbjA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 17, 2018

Previous snaps of the newest addition to the family have used a filter – with a recent one showing mother and daughter with furry teddy bear ears and pink noses.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star carried her older two children herself, but opted for surrogacy for her third child due to health concerns involving pregnancy.

She and husband West are also parents to daughter North, four, and son Saint, two.