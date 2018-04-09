Kim Kardashian West shares bikini shot after going ‘hard core in the gym’

Kim Kardashian West has shared a bikini shot from her holiday, after telling fans she had been “hard core in the gym” so that paparazzi could not catch another unflattering shot of her.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was upset last year when photographs of her on the beach during a trip to Mexico drew criticism.

This week a fan told the star on Twitter they hoped photographers would not “do her dirty again”, and Kardashian West replied: “I’ve been living too hard core in the gym for that to ever happen to me again.

“So far its been very private, no paps in site. But don’t worry we’ve been taking tons of pics. I will post them when i have time.”

She has now posted video and an image as she enjoys a getaway.

“Paradise baby,” the mother-of-three captioned one of the posts.