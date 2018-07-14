Kim Kardashian West shares adorable video of daughters North and Chicago

Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable video of her daughters North and Chicago.

The businesswoman, 37, posted a video of the trio together on her Instagram story.

In the clip, five-year-old North holds six-month-old Chicago while their mother asks them to say good morning.

💕 Chi 💕 Noel 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:37am PDT

Kardashian West tells her daughters they look “really pretty” because of the filter on the footage, which gives them flowery ears and freckles.

Kardashian West adds, “I love you girls” before zooming in on Chicago’s face.

She posted another clip to her Instagram story of her sitting with Chicago on her lap.

Welcome to the good life… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 9, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

In the short video, Kardashian West says: “Look it Chi. Are we twins?”

Kardashian West has a third child with rapper husband Kanye West, a two-year-old son named Saint.

The pair welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January.

- Press Association