Kim Kardashian West sends perfume to Taylor Swift and other ‘haters’

Kim Kardashian West is sending her “haters” – including Taylor Swift – bottles of her perfume for Valentine’s Day.

In a video posted on her Instagram story, Kardashian West panned over a collection of sticky notes with names on, indicating those who will receive one of her new Kimoji Heart fragrances.

Singer Swift, with whom the reality TV star has long been embroiled in a feud, was included in the list of names written on blue notes along with her other sparring partners Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and Bette Midler, among others.

Kim Kardashian West sends perfume to her ‘lovers and haters’ (Kim Kardashian West Instagram)

She said: “I decided for this Valentine’s Day everyone deserves a Valentine, so I’m going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of because it’s Valentine’s Day after all.”

The 37-year-old’s three perfumes – Bae, BFF and Ride Or Die – will be delivered in heart-shaped boxes to mark the romantic occasion.

Those on the more favourable side of Kardashian West’s list included her mother Kris Jenner, her sister Khloe Kardashian, Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence, socialite Paris Hilton, model Chrissy Teigen and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Kardashian West later clarified that not everybody she sent a gift box to will receive the Bae fragrance.

let me just say all haters didn't get bae. some of my real bff's got bae too and my mom! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 1, 2018

She tweeted: “Let me just say all haters didn’t get bae. some of my real bff’s got bae too and my mom!”

Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan said he was “proud and humbled” to be included on Kardashian West’s hit list.

He tweeted: “Proud & humbled to be the only man to make @KimKardashian’s Valentine’s perfume hate list! #KeepingAwayFromTheKardashians.”

Kardashian West and Swift’s ongoing rivalry stems from her husband Kanye West’s takeover of the singer’s awards acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.

In 2016, rapper West referred to Swift in his song Famous in which he claimed he was the reason for her fame, something the singer later denied approving, kicking off their feud once again.