Kim Kardashian West returns to Paris after robbery nearly two years ago

Kim Kardashian West has returned to Paris more than a year-and-a-half after she was robbed at gunpoint in the city.

The reality TV star attended the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2019 presentation along with husband Kanye West and her half-sister Kylie Jenner, who sat in the front row alongside her.

According to numerous reports, it was Kardashian West’s first time in the French capital since the robbery in October 2016.

Congrats @virgilabloh on your history making @LouisVuitton Men’s Show! I’m wearing Virgil’s collection in these pics!!! pic.twitter.com/ytHTe7U6fN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2018

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was alone in a private residence in Paris when she was robbed of jewellery worth several million dollars by a group of masked men.

She later admitted that she feared the men would rape and kill her when they gagged her, and that she thought she would never see her family again.

Nearly two years since the incident, Kardashian West, 37, stepped out in Paris alongside her rapper husband to watch the fashion show.

She announced to her 113 million Instagram followers that she had arrived in the city by sharing a picture of croissants on her Instastory along with the word: “Bonjour.”

Kim Kardashian West’s Instastory (Kim Kardashian West/Instagram)

Kardashian West later posted a picture of the Eiffel Tower, confirming her location.

She later stepped out for the show, and tweeted her praise for Louis Vuitton’s new artistic director Virgil Abloh, a former classmate and collaborator of West’s.

Kardashian West wrote, alongside pictures of herself in a striking blue outfit designed by Abloh: “Congrats @virgilabloh on your history making @LouisVuitton Men’s Show! I’m wearing Virgil’s collection in these pics!!!”

Other stars at the high-profile catwalk event included Rihanna, supermodel Bella Hadid and Rita Ora.

- Press Association