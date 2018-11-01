Kim Kardashian West, Mel B and Heidi Klum impress with Halloween costumes

Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian West and Mel B were among the celebrities to impress with their Halloween costumes.

Kardashian West had already turned heads by dressing up as a Victoria’s Secret angel alongside her sisters earlier in the day but found the time for an outfit change in the evening.

She wore a platinum blonde wig complete with furry hat and heavy blue eye shadow as she stepped into the shoes of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

Guess who pic.twitter.com/LRD9BN2M6K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

The look was completed with a fake barbed wire tattoo on her arm, similar to Anderson.

Kourtney Kardashian looked to the modern day for inspiration, wearing a long, blonde ponytail, thigh-high boots and distinctive eyelash make-up to complete the Ariana Grande look.

The mother-of-three shared a picture of the costume to Instagram, captioning it “God is a woman”, the title of a recent Grande song.

Elsewhere, stars flocked to model Klum’s annual Halloween party in New York.

The German is known for pushing the boat out when it comes to her outfit and this year she turned heads after being transformed into Fiona from Shrek. Heidi Klum, right, and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, dressed as Shrek and Princess Fiona, arrive at her 19th annual Halloween party at Lavo New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Klum, 45, posted videos to social media showing her having a prosthetic face and green paint applied. Her rumoured boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as Shrek.

Guests at the party included Mel B, who wore a mask of her Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham and was accompanied by a friend impersonating husband David, complete with LA Galaxy football shirt. Mel B and her friend, Gary Madatyan, attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween party as Posh and Becks (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o stood out from the crowd in an outfit inspired by 1990s classic film Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone.

The 35-year-old channelled the character of Dionne Davenport by wearing a black and white patterned ensemble.

Nyong’o topped the look off with a ’90s-era brick mobile phone. Actress Lupita Nyong’o wore an outfit inspired by the film Clueless (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Actor Neil Patrick Harris arrived with his husband, David Burtka.

How I Met Your Mother star Harris came dressed as Zorro, while professional chef Burtka wore a long black wig and fake moustache and carried a replica sword. Actor Neil Patrick Harris, left, and husband David Burtka attend Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

American fashion designer Zac Posen was another party guest.

He arrived as Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka, complete with blond wig and purple coat from the classic 1971 film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. Designer Zac Posen was among the guests at Heidi Klum’s party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

- Press Association