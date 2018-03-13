Kim Kardashian West: I would recommend surrogacy to anybody

Kim Kardashian West has said she would “recommend surrogacy for anybody” after having her third child that way.

The reality TV star and businesswoman and her husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago in January with a gestational carrier, as she was advised against another pregnancy after health complications arose while carrying her two older children.

Kardashian West told America’s Elle magazine that one of her preferences for the carrier was that she should have a diet largely based on organic food.

However, she said she was not too strict, adding: “I straight-up told her, ‘Look, I ate doughnuts every single day. If you want doughnuts and ice cream, go for it. Do whatever you feel. I’m not going to be picky like that. That’s just ridiculous’.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she attended doctor’s appointments with her gestational carrier and they remained close throughout the pregnancy.

The star carried her older two children – four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint – herself, but opted for surrogacy for her third due to health concerns.

She said: “I hated being pregnant. But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own.

“The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it’s the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody.”

Kardashian West said she and her husband of nearly four years are not sure if they will have another child.

“My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way,” she said, revealing that four would be her limit.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

She detailed the trauma she experienced during the deliveries of her eldest two children.

“After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck,” she said.

“That’s what women usually die from in childbirth — you haemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it.”

She said it was the “most painful” thing.

Of her marriage to rapper West she said: “He’s taught me to have more of an opinion. I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious.

“We’re a good balance.”