Kim Kardashian West failing at wake boarding is giving us life
Ah sure look, Kim K tried her hand at water sports this fourth of July weekend and let’s just say it didn't go that well for her.
The reality TV star decided to miss out on sister Khloe’s pool party for wakeboarding.
It was the star’s first time trying out the water sport and we emphasise trying.
Seeing her fail though makes us love her even more.
Stay Classy Kim.
