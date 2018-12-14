Kim Kardashian West defends Kanye after Drake rant

Kim Kardashian West has come to the defence of her husband Kanye West after he reignited his feud with Drake.

West posted a string of messages accusing the Canadian rapper of threatening him following a long-running dispute over alleged “diss” records and accusations of betrayal.

Earlier this year, West denied rumours his wife had had an affair with Drake.

Now the reality star has come to her husband’s defence over his barrage of messages, some of which are incoherent.

My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2018

She wrote: “My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know.

“He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

West reignited his feud with Drake by sharing a text he received from a music producer named Free, who wrote that Drake’s team had asked for permission to sample a song of West’s.

Alongside a screenshot of the message, West wrote: “This proves shit faker than wrestling.”

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

He then claimed Drake had called him and tried to threaten him, adding: “There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat.”

Around the same time of West’s tweets, Drake shared a series of crying-laughing face emojis on his Instagram stories. (Instagram)

West also accused him of “picking on people with mental health issues”.

And he then attacked Drake for rapping about his Yeezy footwear line and “trying to take food out your idols kids mouths”.

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

He said he has been trying to meet Drake for six months, before accusing him of “sneak dissing” him on songs by Travis Scott, who has a child with Kardashian West’s sister Kylie Jenner.

West also addressed Drake’s heated feud with Pusha T, whose album West produced earlier this year. It contained a track accusing Drake of not writing his own songs and he later followed it up with a single revealing the existence of Drake’s secret son.

I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

West had been accused of being the one to tell Pusha about the child, but he denied it on Twitter.

He added: “It’s all love bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro.

It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

“I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record. No tough talk either.

“This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long.”

This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

West added: “Stop this already bro You getting people hurt out here And over what.”

Drake finally called — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

He later appeared to put an end to his rant, writing: “I’m a man about my family and integrity.

“I’ve made mistakes and have karma No man is perfect The universe will test us.”

West and Drake were once friends and have collaborated on several songs.

- Press Association