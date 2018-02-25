Kim Kardashian West debuts new pink hairdo

Back to Showbiz Home

Kim Kardashian West has debuted a new pink hairdo.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 37,  posted a picture on Twitter showing she has turned her long locks pink.

When a fan asked whether her new do was “a wig or permanent colour”, Kardashian West responded: “I don’t really do wigs. It’s real.”

Earlier in the weekend, the mother-of-three had told her 58.9 million followers that she was fed up with her blonde mane.

She tweeted: “I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!”

She later said in another message “the thought of going back dark makes me sad”.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, UK, World, Showbiz, Kardashian, UK, Kim Kardashian West, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz