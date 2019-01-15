Kim Kardashian West confirms fourth child on the way

Kim Kardashian West has confirmed she is expecting her fourth child with rapper husband Kanye West.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kardashian West said reports the couple will welcome another child via surrogate are correct. Kim Kardashian West is expecting her fourth child (Aurore Marechal/PA)

She also revealed her fourth child will be a boy.

Karsashian West, who was joined on the show by sisters Kourtney and Khloe, said the baby will arrive “sometime soon”.

Her sisters were shocked she was announcing the news and Kardashian West, 38, said: “Well, it’s out there. I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can’t remember who I told, because I never get drunk.”

She and West, 41, are already parents to daughter North, five, and three-year-old son Saint.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Chicago, via surrogate last January.

- Press Association