Kim Kardashian West calls North her ‘best friend’ as eldest child turns five

Kim Kardashian West has shared a birthday tribute to her eldest child North West who has turned five years old.

The reality TV star tweeted a picture of herself with her daughter North, and her niece Penelope Disick.

She wrote: “My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie!”

My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! pic.twitter.com/Di0CFRsvEU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2018

Kardashian West, 37, also shared the photo on her Instagram profile and accompanied it with an extended message to her eldest child.

She wrote: “You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now!

“The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl!”

Kardashian West finished her message by telling North to get along better with her younger brother Saint, who is two years old.

She wrote: “P.S. Now that you’re five, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now?!”

North serving LOOKS on her 5th birthday!!!!! pic.twitter.com/75skyPJFFY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 15, 2018

The proud mother later tweeted a picture of North wearing a pink tracksuit and looking straight down the lens of the camera.

Commenting on her child’s expression in the picture, Kardashian West wrote: “North serving looks on her fifth birthday!”

Kardashian West’s mother Kris Jenner also took to social media to wish her granddaughter a happy birthday.

Jenner, 62, posted a photo of a younger, smiling North climbing out of a car.

Happy birthday to our sweet angel North!! I can’t believe you are 5 today! I love you so much, you are the greatest blessing, and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow into such a beautiful, fun-loving, spirited, kind, smart and funny little lady! ❤️ Love, Lovey #HappyBirthdayNorth 🎂🎈 A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 15, 2018 at 6:02am PDT

Jenner wrote: “Happy birthday to our sweet angel North!! I can’t believe you are five today!

“I love you so much, you are the greatest blessing. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow into such a beautiful, fun-loving, spirited, kind, smart and funny little lady.”

On June 8 North’s father Kanye West celebrated turning 41. He later thanked Kardashian West for throwing him an “intimate” birthday party.

The couple welcomed their third child and second daughter Chicago in January.

- Press Association