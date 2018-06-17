Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner wow at the MTV Movie And TV Awards

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner enjoyed a mother and daughter night out at the MTV Movie And TV Awards in Los Angels.

The pair were among a string of celebrities to hit the red carpet for the annual awards, which since last year have honoured the best of both the big screen and television.

Superhero blockbuster Black Panther and Netflix’s sci-fi favourite Stranger Things led the way in nominations at the awards, with seven each.

Mother-of-three Kardashian West hit the red carpet with her hair braided in cornrows and teamed a glittering silver sequined skirt with a white top that showed off her midriff.

Kim Kardashian West arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She arrived with her mother and manager, Jenner.

The 62-year-old wore a white, double-breasted blazer teamed with black trousers.

Kris Jenner arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also making an appearance on the red carpet was the singer Halsey, who donned a red gown split to the waist.

Halsey arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Lena Waithe, who was due to accept the Trailblazer Award, teamed white trainers with dark trousers and a hoodie.

She is first woman of colour to win an Emmy, for her work on Master Of None.

Lena Waithe arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Mad Men actress Alison Brie was also pictured arriving at the ceremony.

She wore a see-through dress over a black under garment as well as black heels.

Alison Brie arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

But it was not just the leading ladies who lit up the red carpet.

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan arrived in a striking pair of trousers teamed with a casual jacket and white shirt.

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Chris Pratt, who is set to be awarded the Generation Award at the ceremony, arrived in a dark jacket and trousers, along with a patterned blue shirt.

Chris Pratt arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards are due to air on Monday.

- Press Association