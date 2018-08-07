Kim Kardashian shares picture of ‘inseparable’ Chicago and Saint

Kim Kardashian West has shared an adorable picture of her “inseparable” children Chicago and Saint.

The reality TV star, 37, posted the image showing her son Saint, two, and daughter Chicago, seven months, seated next to each other on a sofa.

Chicago wore a babygrow with a pair of white fluffy socks while Saint was dressed in a Yeezy-style military T-shirt.

These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 7, 2018 at 10:10am PDT

She captioned the image: “These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint.”

Within an hour of being posted, the picture had been liked more than two million times by Kardashian West’s 115 million Instagram followers.

British supermodel Naomi Campbell commented on the image: “Beautiful beyond.”

As well as Saint and Chicago, Kardashian West has a third child with her rapper husband Kanye West, their five-year-old daughter North.

On Sunday, the family’s reality TV series returned to US television and saw Kardashian West involved in a furious row with her sister Kourtney, 39.

During an argument over a Christmas card photoshoot on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian West called her sister “the least exciting to look at” out of her and her sisters Khloe, 34, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20.

- Press Association