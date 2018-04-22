Kim Kardashian shares Kanye West kiss photo

Kim Kardashian West has shared a photograph of herself about to lock lips with her husband Kanye West.

The US reality television star, 37, is seen puckering up to the rapper in the intimate snap, which she posted to Instagram at the weekend.

West, 40, is holding his wife’s face as he leans in for the kiss.

Kardashian West did not write a message but captioned the sweet picture with a heart emoji.

💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:18am PDT

The couple, who have three children, have been married for almost four years.

They tied the knot on May 24 2014 at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.