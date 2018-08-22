Kim Kardashian shares holiday snap showing her on Kanye’s lap

Kim Kardashian West has shared a sweet photo of herself and husband Kanye West on holiday – telling fans she had to get him out of bed for it.

The picture posted on Instagram shows the rapper relaxing in a deck chair on the beach, while his bikini-clad wife perches on his knee.

Kardashian West told fans her hubby prefers to snooze away his holidays so said she woke him for a few minutes to capture the snap.

“On vacay he just likes to sleep but I got him out for 5 mins for a pic,” she said.

The couple have not revealed where they are on holiday but earlier this week Kardashian West was in Miami, where she was spotted having a photo shoot on the beach alongside her close friend Larsa Pippen.

- Press Association