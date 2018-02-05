Kim Kardashian: My baby and Kylie’s baby will be besties

Kim Kardashian West has said her sister Kylie Jenner was “made to be a mom”, after the reality star confirmed she had given birth to a baby girl.

Jenner, 20, had been keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans but on Sunday announced that she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed a daughter on February 1.

Kardashian West, whose own daughter Chicago was born in January, wrote a sweet message to her younger sister on her website, saying: “Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!!

“I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl!

“Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties!

“I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl.

“You were made to be a mom! I love you!”

The rest of the famous family have also been congratulating Jenner on becoming a mother.

Her pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian shared a previously unseen photo of the pair cradling their baby bumps.

Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama 💕 love big mama A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 4, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

She wrote: “Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me.

“Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama, love big mama.”

Their mother Kris Jenner said she was “excited and thrilled” to welcome another baby to the family.