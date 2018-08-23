Kim Kardashian is thinking about a potential spin-off show with husband Kanye

Kim Kardashian is eyeing up the possibility of a spin-off show with husband Kanye West.

The reality TV star was attending an event in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night and spoke with E! News about the whether or not she and Kanye would ever do a spin-off from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Speaking about the idea Kim said: “I don't know. I don't know if that's something he would do, but you know I was in Miami recently and it did make me really miss Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. That would be really fun to revisit that."

Kim isn’t a stranger to spin-off shows, having already done Kourtney & Kim Take Miami and Kourtney and Kim Take New York.

The latter showing the breakdown of Kim’s 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries.

Kim & ex-husband Kris Humphries.

Safe to say, we can’t imagine Kanye being too fond of the idea.