Kim Cattrall thanks Sex And The City ‘colleagues’ after brother’s death

Kim Cattrall has thanked her Sex And The City colleagues for their support after her brother, who had been missing for days, died.

The actress, 61, announced on Monday that her “one of a kind” brother Christopher Cattrall had died unexpectedly after she had previously appealed for help in finding him.

She posted a statement Twitter on Tuesday alongside the hashtag #Sexandthecity.

“I would like to thank my fans, friends, and my #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support for myself and family over the past 72 hours,” she said.

The star had previously asked her fans to help spread the word to find her brother, who was 55.

It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 4, 2018

Cattrall posted messages urging people to contact police in Blackfalds in Alberta, Canada, if they saw him.

Last year she was quoted as saying the Sex And The City cast were “never friends” and that Sarah Jessica Parker “could have been nicer” after Cattrall turned down a third Sex And The City movie.

Speaking about her three co-stars, she told Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: “We’ve never been friends. We‘ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be.”

Cattrall had previously said the relationship had become “toxic” and hit out at being portrayed as a “diva”, adding of Parker: “I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”