Kim Cattrall says her missing brother has died

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall has announced the death of her brother, who had been missing for days.

The actress, 61, said her “one of a kind” brother Christopher Cattrall died unexpectedly.

It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time. pic.twitter.com/n4dQAMrTvS — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 4, 2018

The news came just hours after the star had asked her fans to help spread the word to find her brother, who was 55.

Cattrall posted messages urging people to contact police in Blackfalds in Alberta, Canada, if they saw him.

MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on Feb 3, 2018 at 9:11pm PST

She said he was “a one of a kind brother”, adding: “Help us bring him home safe.”