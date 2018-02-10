Kim Cattrall lashes out at Sarah Jessica Parker accusing star of being cruel

Kim Cattrall has lashed out at her former Sex And The City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker over her response to Cattrall’s brother’s death.

The actress, 61, previously announced that her “one of a kind” brother Christopher Cattrall had died unexpectedly after she had appealed for help in finding him.

Now she has posted on Instagram: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time Sarah Jessica Parker.”

My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona. Copy and paste link https://nypost.com/2017/10/07/inside-the-mean-girls-culture-that-destroyed-sex-and-the-city/ A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on Feb 10, 2018 at 5:20am PST

She wrote: “My Mom asked me today ‘when will that Sarah Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Cattrall had previously posted on Instagram: “I would like to thank my fans, friends, and my #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support for myself and family over the past 72 hours.”

#SexandtheCity A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) on Feb 6, 2018 at 12:39pm PST

Last year she was quoted as saying the Sex And The City cast were “never friends” and that Parker “could have been nicer” after Cattrall turned down a third Sex And The City movie.

Speaking about her three co-stars, she told Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: “We’ve never been friends. We‘ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be.”

Cattrall had previously said the relationship had become “toxic” and hit out at being portrayed as a “diva”, adding of Parker: “I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”