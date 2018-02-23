Kim and Kourtney Kardashian remember late father Robert on his birthday

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have paid tribute to their late father Robert on what would have been his 74th birthday.

The lawyer, who became famous when he worked on the defence team during the murder trial of his friend OJ Simpson, died in 2003 from esophageal cancer.

Kim shared a photograph of him on Instagram, writing: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Dad! Miss you so bad.

“I ordered your favorite Ralph’s cake to celebrate! Love you forever!”

Her sister Kourtney shared a picture of herself and Kim posing with their father captioned: “Daddy’s girls. Happy Birthday Daddy. I miss you every day. Kim wasn’t as happy about her dress as I was.”

Robert was also father to Kim and Kourtney’s sister Khloe and brother Robert.