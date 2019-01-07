Killing Eve stars arrive in black and white on Golden Globes red carpet

Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer are among the stars who have arrived for the Golden Globe awards.

The BBC drama is nominated for best drama series at the ceremony and the duo were joined on the red carpet by the show’s creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also penned and starred in Fleabag.

Oh, who will serve as host of the ceremony alongside Andy Samberg and is nominated for best actress in a TV drama series, appeared in a long white gown. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from left, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She was joined by Comer, who wore a long black gown with a tiered skirt and sheer sleeves.

Waller-Bridge brought a pop of colour in a bright-red sequinned dress with thin shoulder straps.

Joining them on the red carpet was fellow Brit Richard Madden, who is nominated for best actor in a TV drama for Bodyguard, while the series is nominated for best TV drama. Richard Madden (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also arriving on the red carpet was Idris Elba, whose daughter Isan is the Golden Globes ambassador this year. Idris Elba, his daughter Isan Elba, right, and Sabrina Dhowre (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil revealed she was wearing a pair of jeans underneath her coral coloured Monique Lhullier gown to protect her from the cold weather.

She shared a video on Twitter from the back of her car on the way to the ceremony revealing the hidden clothing and wrote: “An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD.”

An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD. pic.twitter.com/M9erhxbJC3 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 6, 2019

Ahead of the ceremony Reese Witherspoon urged people to “continue to celebrate risk takers” as she remembered last year’s Time’s Up movement on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The majority of stars wore black at the 2018 ceremony, in a show of support for the victims of sexual harassment and assault. The all-black dress code was also adopted at the Baftas in London.

Ahead of Sunday night’s Globes, Hollywood star Witherspoon posted images on Twitter of celebrities wearing black on last year’s carpet.

I will forever remember last year’s #GoldenGlobes, when we stood together in solidarity to fight for equality, parity, safety & inclusion. 🖤 Good luck to all the nominees tonight! And may we continue to celebrate risk takers in our industry and beyond. @TIMESUPNOW pic.twitter.com/I8QXIb63fa — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 6, 2019

The actress – one of the most vocal members of the Time’s Up initiative – wrote: “I will forever remember last year’s #GoldenGlobes, when we stood together in solidarity to fight for equality, parity, safety & inclusion.

“Good luck to all the nominees tonight!

“And may we continue to celebrate risk takers in our industry and beyond. @TIMESUPNOW.”

The movement will continue this year with Time’s Up x 2, encouraging companies to double the number of women empowered to make decisions, with stars wearing wristbands bearing the slogan.

Julianne Moore shared an image on Instagram of her wrist sporting a band alongside an elaborate bracelet.

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, who is nominated as best actress in a TV comedy, appeared on the red carpet in a mustard yellow dress with a white ribbon round her wrist bearing the slogan. Rachel Brosnahan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Political biopic Vice leads the way with six nominations, followed closely by The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born, which all have five nods.

- Press Association