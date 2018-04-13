Khloe Kardashian’s baby expands next generation of reality TV stars

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson is the latest addition to the expanding new generation of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Here is a run-down of the children that will inherit the keys to the reality television kingdom.

Mason Dash Disick

Feeling overwhelmed with love and blessings being able to be a mommy to these three angel babies. My favorite role in life so far is being a mommy and getting to see life through their eyes. Happy Mother's Day! A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 8, 2016 at 9:37am PDT

The eight-year-old boy is the oldest child of Kourtney Kardashian and her former long-term partner Scott Disick.

Penelope Scotland Disick

I can not believe my baby girl is 5 years old today 😭 Happy Birthday my sweet angel. I feel so blessed to be her mommy every morning that I wake up next to her. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

The five-year-old is the second child of the former couple. Her birth was filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Kourtney pulled her out during labour.

North West

Happy Birthday to my Northie angel slumber party unicorn mermaid girl! 🎈🦄🍦✨💝🍬👑 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

The four-year-old girl is the first child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and is a regular feature on her mother’s Instagram page.

The little girl has shown an affinity for fashion and is frequently pictured in a ballet tutu.

mood A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 30, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Reign Aston Disick

my little drummer boy … just because it’s Christmas Eve 🥁🎄 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:27am PST

The three-year-old is the youngest son of Kourtney and Disick and has the same birthday as his brother Mason.

Saint West

DAY 22 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Dec 23, 2017 at 7:45am PST

The little boy, two, is the second child of Kim and West. He was recently treated in hospital for three days for pneumonia and Kim said: “My precious baby boy is so strong.”

Dream Renee Kardashian

Dream, one, is Robert Kardashian’s daughter with Blac Chyna. The couple became engaged during the pregnancy but the relationship has since ended.

Chyna shared a video of a mannequin challenge from the delivery room.

Chicago West

Morning cutie 💗 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

The three-month-old baby girl is the third child of Kim and West, who was born via surrogate in January.

Stormi Webster

stormiiiiiiiii🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

The baby girl, who is two months old, is the first child of Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster.

Jenner kept her pregnancy almost completely private, and revealed the birth on Instagram and in a YouTube video.